I would like to thank Clint Newell and all the people who work so hard to bring the Music on the Half Shell programs to Roseburg. We are presented a variety of music that would not be available without their hard work.
There is one problem for a lot of people who go to the concerts to enjoy the music, and that is the number of people who spend the entire concert talking. When concerts are presented at Jacoby, the audience is quiet during the presentation. When the Roseburg High School Bands and Coral groups present their concerts at the High School Auditorium, the audience is polite and quiet so everyone can enjoy the presentation.
Is it that the Half Shell concerts are presented outside that it is not necessary to be polite enough to allow the people next to you who are not a part of your conversation to enjoy the music? I am quite sure that I am not the only person who would enjoy the music a lot more if I could listen to the music without having all the unnecessary conversations interrupting the music being presented.
Laird Black
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.