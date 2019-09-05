The chains of bondage will rest heavily upon us
Concerning the far-left Democratic party, news media and their never-ending attacks on President Trump: Democrats are in lockstep with the Communist Manifesto. If anyone doesn’t know about the Communist Manifesto, they need to get the book about it at our library.
It encourages domestic violence, insurrections, riots, political unrest, to lie, teaches citizens to give up their rights for the sake of the common good, but always ends in a police state.
This is called preventative justice. Gun control, prohibition is front and center now. Politicians are trying every trick the the book to deprive “we the people” of our constitutional rights. I believe our governments, federal and state, are riddled with communists or communist sympathizers.
According to Lt. Colonel Allen West, a one-time representative from Florida, said he believes 75% of the Democrats are members of the communist party. That’s a lot of votes. No wonder we have such a hard time getting anything done. President Eisenhower outlawed the communist party in the United States in 1954.
I attended Rep. Peter DeFazio’s town hall meeting on Aug. 23 for veterans’ problems at the VA hospital. What a sorry bunch of people attended. One nitwit stood up and asked DeFazio when they were going to impeach Trump.
DeFazio responded, saying Congress was like a grand jury with no voice in the matter. The communist Democrats have tried countless tactics to run Trump out of office with lies, false information, attacks on his family. I never saw such a bunch of hate-filled people hand clapping, carrying on.
This was supposed to be for veterans’ health care, not a political rally for revenge. DeFazio liked it. You can’t impeach a president purely on hatred.
If the Democrats win, you can kiss your freedoms, money and all else of capitalism goodbye. The chains of bondage will rest heavily upon us.
