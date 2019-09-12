Definition of shyster from Merriam Webster: noun
shy·ster | \ ˈshī-stər : a person who is professionally unscrupulous especially in the practice of law or politics : pettifogger
The smartest person in Oregon, whose profession is law and politics, in one flying swoop, was able to circumvent the will of the majority of Oregon voters along with changing the intent in part of the Oregon Constitution. As a bonus, the new dictate is soon to take effect, like as in an emergency and it is retroactive. Ironclad with all the i's dotted and t's crossed.
I now wonder if Lane County voters will continue to be the reelection force and if the Oregon State Bar would be receptive to a shyster complaint against one of their own?
John Urbaniak
Roseburg
