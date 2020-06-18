"What’s going on" were the words to Marvin Gaye’s 1971 lamenting: “Mother, Mother/there’s too many of you crying/ Brother, brother, brother/there’s far too many of you dying” — without a question mark. It was a statement.
Social and criminal justice, health care rights, cops/no cops. These are the latchkey kids rights de jour. Each issue was tended to by hell and blood since America’s first birthday as it was in ancient America — the ’60s — when I was a hippie, with riots, assassinations, Nixon, Vietnam flag burnings along with draft cards. Then we clashed with "The Man" — in Chicago and got high at Woodstock. Sadly, the issues are identical today — exclamation point.
Today, your grandkids, the latchkeys are the anti-establishment in Seattle — reared on an ATM card, the importance of a college education and video games — want to up their dukes against the man. But they aren't intellectual enough to distinguish what they've created in Seattle from Somalia, yet they've already been promoted as America's future leaders.
Maybe it's an oversimplification, but how else do you explain statues of Britney Spears replacing Robert E. Lee?
This generation wants a reason — any reason — to add a question mark to Mr. Gay's song. Maybe they should write their own song. We did in '68.
Change is hard, regardless of the issues, status and colors. But people always focus on safety and pocketbook issues on Election Day. November won't be different, as Marvin Gaye’s other apropos protest song, “Inner City Blues,” which laments what happened in cities after the ’60s and baby boomers became leaders with a mantra of peace/love/dove — add ellipsis, to show an omission without altering the meaning.
And, that’s what’s going on — period.
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
