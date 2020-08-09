I'm new to the area, I hail from Rhode Island and went to Hofstra University in New York. My job was as a research assistant to an Executive at GE Healthcare, I am retired. That is my background.
The bottom line is, unfortunately, COVID-19 is not a hoax. I wish it were. The Democrats did not conspire with 215 countries to tank every one of those countries' economies to discredit a president or to force you to vaccinate yourself and your children. No American political party has that much power, thank God. Oh, and those body bags are not mannequins — those are real dead people.
We know that viruses are quite diverse. Unlike all other biological entities, some viruses — like the polio virus — have RNA genomes and some — like the herpes virus — have DNA genomes. Further, some viruses — like the influenza virus — have single-stranded genomes, while others — like smallpox — have double-stranded genomes. Their structures and replication strategies are equally diverse.
Viruses do, however, share a few features: First, they generally are quite small, with a diameter of less than 200 nanometers. Second, they can replicate only within a host cell. Third, no known virus contains ribosomes, a necessary component of a cell's protein-making translational machinery. COVID-19 is a positive-stranded RNA virus with nucleocapsid, therefore similar to the polio virus with similar pathologies and outcomes — death resulting for some and long-term damage to lungs for others.
At the end of the day, do you want to tuck your kids into bed or their graves? Is your Constitutional right to discard a mask more important than your ethical responsibility to every life you encounter? I wear a mask and sanitize because I would rather not die a miserable death from a tiny microbe. How 'bout you?
Tracy Reid
Glendale
