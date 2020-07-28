It has now been 58 straight days of violent criminal behavior in Portland. Violent criminals, not protesters, have been committing the crimes of arson, felony assault, assaulting a peace officer while performing his duties and many lesser crimes.
They, antifa, anarchists, or just plain criminals are doing these crimes nightly by throwing or launching fireworks, frozen water bottles, bricks, concrete chunks, marbles, ball bearings and lasers at police. They barricaded the doors to the courthouse while it was occupied and then set fire to it. Dozens of police have been injured and some may suffer permanent eye damage from the lasers.
There are two things I find very troubling about this insurrection. The first is the way the mainstream media has avoided showing us this violence. If you really want to see this violence, you have to go to the web or Facebook, where you can see it all. It is important that we see it to know it for what it is. It most certainly is not what we have been told.
The second thing is that people in responsible positions are mischaracterizing what is happening. Sen. Wyden recently commented on the "protester" that was shot in the head by a rubber bullet or submunition. That appeared to be his main concern, not the injured police officers, or the damage to the city and cost to taxpayers. Mayor Wheeler wants the president to remove federal officers and says he thinks they are causing the violence.
He does not understand their jurisdiction is nationwide, as is the president's. The president's job is to suppress insurrection and protect Americans. Law and order is the job of all our elected officials, because the alternative is chaos or tyranny.
William Miller
Roseburg
