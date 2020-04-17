This letter is tribute to a great person, a "larger than life” person, that recently (and bravely) journeyed into the land of Beula (Isaiah 62: 4).
Many years ago, during an event called the Dust Bowl, Paul’s family journeyed to Oregon as part of a great migration of human souls. They were wind-driven and destitute, but they were not defeated — and they sure as hell weren’t dead. They were caught-up in the Great Depression, but they were alive and they understood that living is more than a physical condition. Living is an attitude. They came to Douglas County in droves from Arkansas and Oklahoma.
They came in search of work and a new life. With them came a form of home-spun common sense and resourcefulness that still permeates the culture of this area. Their children and grandchildren are now the backbone of Douglas County’s timber-industry, as well as it’s ranching and fishing industries.
These folks doubled down on a way of life that had already been established here in Oregon by an earlier great migration. They simply added new flavor to an old recipe of hard work, integrity and a pioneering spirit. It has been my great honor and pleasure to have worked with and to have become friends with folks like Paul and his family. I tip my hat.
I’m also forced to consider the very strange events that seem to be reshaping the future of this county, this state, and for that matter, our nation as a whole. It feels like something even larger, and perhaps much worse, than the dust bowl is upon us. Could the “winds of change” be blowing away something much more significant than top-soil? Will we all be displaced somehow, never to return to our current home?
The answer? Amen! We are but dust, and the land of Beula calls.
Todd Vaughn
Tiller
