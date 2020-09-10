This is a response to Ms. Gretchen Head, whose most recent letter ran in The News-Review on Sept. 4.
I say this with all the respect: Please sit down and be quiet before you hurt yourself. Your foul misconception and false narratives are laughable at best. You keep referring to MAGA hats as so-called "Mark of the Beast," well let me help your misguided thoughts as i have actually read the Bible — especially Revelation — many times.
As stated in Revelations, the "Mark of the Beast" is either 666 or 616, placed on either the hand or forehead for which without makes buying and selling impossible, not a hat. Furthermore, the Beast — or anti-Christ — unites and is loved by all except for knowers and seekers of God. If anything, the left's attempts at creating one world currency, etc., are more closely tied to Revelations' mention of a one-world nation, and the Beast's seven heads with 10 horns and a crown on each horn — or in this case seven united nations with the Beast appointed leaders of each nation, instead of the many separate we have now.
I also feel that anyone so ignorant to think that America is going to be the epicenter of the Tribulation and end of times because the leader we have needs to try again and actual read the Bible.
So please, to anyone who cries Trump as the anti christ while supporting Joe Biden and his creepy child sniffing and touching antics (just watch the YouTube compilations): Do some actual research from more than mainstream media and their constantly debunked narratives, and find other outlets for information.
How can you believe in someone that in 47 years has done less for America besides help divide it than Trump has in his four, if you actual look at facts.
Steven Gomez
Winchester
(1) comment
Good response Steven. It always makes me laugh when a Democrat tries to pretend like they know anything about the Bible or God. We're talking about the party that supported slavery, voted in the Jim Crowe laws and created the KKK. Now they are the party of baby killing and sexual deviancy. If I want Biblical advice from someone, a Democrat is the LAST place I will go.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.