The story goes that a man sat on his porch in rising flood waters waiting for the Lord to save him. A large truck came by, but the man waved it on. Later, as the water rose, a boat came. “No, thanks,” the man said. “The Lord will provide.”
The water rose further and he sat on his roof. A helicopter came and lowered a rope, but he shook his head. “The Lord will provide.” After he drowned, he got to heaven. When he saw the Lord he cried, “I wasn’t ready! I thought you would save me!” “Dear child,” the Lord replied, “I tried. I sent a truck, a boat, and a helicopter.”
Those who believe they need no mask for church or to be in public, please note that God helps those that help themselves. He provided doctors, nurses, and scientists to help you, and they uniformly advise to wear a mask in public. Also note that faith, prayers and supplication alone saved none when the Black Death killed off more than a quarter of the population of Europe.
This virus kills the old and frail, but doesn’t always spare the young and strong. It is not weakness or surrender to use common sense and consideration to protect yourself and others by wearing a mask when out. This will also minimize risk and lessen the burden upon our doctors and nurses. If they are overwhelmed or become ill, who will save your life?
Stay safe, stay kind, stay courteous. Best wishes to all of you.
Scott Mendelson
Roseburg
