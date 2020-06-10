I miss the smiling faces I used to see — why must we live with this misery?
We go through life in different phases, and the results of this pandemic is what amazes. We no long shake hands — I don't care what they do in other lands. I miss a smiling face or a warm embrace. Or, even worse, I remember what it was like to get a loving kiss — that's something i must dismiss.
When this is over, how will we recover? Can things get back to normal the way they used to be?Why is this a mystery to endure? Things will be better in eternity.
I'm in no hurry, I'll just wait and see. Whatever. We are all in this together.
Fred Nelson
Roseburg
