I am 51 years old and I remember a time when I believed that liberals were good people that just had bad ideas. I no longer believe that.
There has been a concerted effort by the left to change the fabric of American society. After realizing several decades ago that their flawed ideas and complete lack of morality would be rejected by thinking adults, they became more subtle in their attempt to destroy us from the inside.
They started by infiltrating our schools and brainwashing our children. Telling them that there is no objective morality, that gender is fluid, God is dead and that tradition is to be discarded. From there they moved to Hollywood, pushing out leftist propaganda, the normalcy of sexual deviancy and the breakdown of the family. Then, in 1973, they were able to influence the court and push through the murder of our unborn children.
Now our communities are void of integrity. Lying and stealing have become the norm. After decades of telling our youth that up is down and down is up, they have come to believe it. They actually think that freedom of religion means freedom from religion. Where do we go from here? How can socialism be attractive to nearly half of the voting age adults in our country? Where has it worked?
It's time to push back. Not through violence as the left would, but with our voices, our actions and our integrity. Instead of being worried about what people think, afraid to say something that may be construed as politically incorrect, we need to speak out.
We need to remind each other that it’s OK to be patriotic and to have the internal fortitude to do what’s right. It’s time to be American again.
Steve Henderson
Roseburg
Here is what liberals have defeated over the years: the divine right of kings, chattel slavery, the limitation of voting rights to white, propertied males. We enacted child labor laws, workplace safety regulations, voting rights, Social Security, Medicare, the ACA, put Man-on-the-Moon, etc. Crazy stuff, I know.
Citizenjoe... Slavery... really? The Democrat party IS the party of slavery. They not only supported and protected slavery as long as they could, they voted in laws like Jim Crowe and even created the KKK. Please....
The Republicans and Democrats have switched places since the 1860s. You might want to keep up.
This is great! There are patriots in Douglas County, nice to see!
