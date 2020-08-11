The uncritical support for fascists continues to be a source of wonderment. On a recent trip to the demonstrations in Portland, State Senator Dallas Heard "saw more than 100 people he identified as antifa," as reported by The News-Review.
Why do those opposed to fascism in America today come in for Sen. Heard's opprobrium? Any other time we hear unalloyed praise for those of the "greatest generation" who fought Hitler's fascism in World War II. It wasn't always so. Those Americans, such as celebrated novelist Ernest Hemingway, who fought Franco's fascism in Spain in the 1930's, were branded as "prematurely antifacist." Chilling words.
So "repulsed by the behavior and hatred," Heard tells us he had to leave the park. Remember, there have been 400 years of hatred, still being protested today, that permitted rapes of black women, indiscriminate killing of men, women and children, lynching, forced separations of families. A hatred we're stilling seeing.
Apparently Sen. Heard is unable to see such hatred up north, even if opposed to just such a murder of an unarmed black man by the police. Those wanting to replace that hatred with love, including Christian love, and stop killing of unarmed black men by police and insist they face their obligation to protect and serve.
Yet, our local newspaper permits Heard to carry on in this vein without challenging his assertions, without finding others who could broaden our view of what is happening in Portland, or those who still believe fascism is bad and those who are antifacists are good, or at least deserve the benefit of the doubt.
We must still wait for that day when our elected leaders insist that black-, Chinese-, Native-, Japanese-, Mexican-, gay-, Muslim-Americans and others are citizens among us.
Bentley Gilbert
Roseburg
And apparently, based on Monday's vote in the Senate, Heard is just fine with police using choke holds. The bill, BTW, passed overwhelmingly in the the House with 2 dissenting votes. Heard was one of 5 senators who voted no in the Senate.
