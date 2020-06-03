I applaud the letter of our law enforcement for their condemnation of the current violence and death of George Floyd. Our county does have people who are still prejudice and racist.
When I came to Douglas County, I, a Hispanic man, sought to work in a safe environment. There in my job existed people, good people, who saw me as less equal. I soon found that as Hispanics, our county was in need of reforms.
With state, county, non-profit and other organizations, we built a Hispanic Society. Together our county moved to make services more culturally competent and to assist in language barriers. Did this stop people of being racist? Have we seen our agencies and offices curtail general practices which do not promote cultural competency?
We have local experts in this area. Are law enforcement agencies putting these practices into place? Do you have training and a core manual helping those officers and staff in your agencies to help make us more culturally competent? We should not be alarmed by protestors or strong words and actions; they are the only way change happens. We should welcome a commission of citizens of color and all races to join with law enforcement and social agencies and churches to come up with a blueprint on how our county can live up to the challenge of cultural competence.
Recognizing diversity in our jobs, our public services and our streets can make Douglas County a safer community. We need strong leaders and hard workers to make these changes. Citizens need each other to make this change happen. No room for small minds or divisiveness. So public servants, help us get on board. Work for justice and we will find peace.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
