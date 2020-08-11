I went to my doctor's office. A mask requirement sign was posted on the entry. My doctor's window had a plastic shield protection. The office lady wore a mask. I was led by a nurse wearing a mask to a room. My doctor wore a mask throughout the visit. He kept a safe distance.
The doctor next door had no plastic shield before their window. Receptionist had no mask. The doctor was face to face with a patient who wore no mask at least a foot apart. No masks. I overheard their comment about how it is too bad "if you think I should wear a mask."
I reserve the right to not say who the doctor is in Roseburg on Garden Valley. I will just say it was truly a tale of two versions of the pandemic. Similar accounts of the virus in Douglas County, the state of Oregon and the nation blur the reality.
Some appear to hear one version defended. One side seems to be cautious and protective. The other side cavalier and defiant. Which world do you fit in?
News and politics do not stray from the tale of two versions. Alex Skarlotos, who read the Republican talking points, can recite them. Little knowledge on law and the needs of the U.S. Churches are twisted about — why not flood the pews?
Look at Walmart. Look at the stores. It's our right to worship and die. We want our rights to worship our God and die with the rest. Students are pawns in the argument.
Listen to facts. Stop messaging patients with a cavalier, "Ah, shucks."
As Shakespeare said, “Oh what a tangled web we weave/When first we practice to deceive." Which city do you want?
Doctors need to follow the rules too. Expect it.
Roberto Jaramillo
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.