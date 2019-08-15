It is time for Republicans and conservatives to rally on the streets and demand the dissolution of both houses of Congress and for new term limits to become law of the land.
Representatives should be permitted to serve a maximum of three terms. One six-year term should be the limit for senators. For both houses, elections should be held so a third of the membership would be up for reelection every two years.
All Americans who love and appreciate America and the U.S. Constitution should be on the streets supporting the above changes. Misguided activists who think they could disrupt these demonstrations would be wise to stand down.
We are a nation under God and we will continue to be after the swamp is cleared of the swamp rats.
New leadership is imperative. Both major parties and their leaders are a disgrace. Who will step up?
Sherman Talbot
Elkton
