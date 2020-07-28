I see that right-wing vitriol is alive and well in Roseburg. Any objective reasoning must be by definition "commie." What, no modern bogeyman?
Fact: We are staring fascism in the face. Department Inspector Generals getting too close to indicting Trump pals? Fire them — five have been so far. Need a misdirection for a disastrous handling of the virus, with over 140,000 people dead so far? Send untrained, unmarked federal "troops" to "preserve order" over the objections of local officials.
The idea is not to preserve law and order, but to create chaotic conditions for TV to paint phony scenes of violence and mayhem. The presence of these "troops" has only exacerbated the situation, which is the purpose of the deployment.
The normal procedure in riot conditions is for locals to ask for state police and the national guard, not untrained, over-uniformed and over-excited unidentified forces who start throwing tear gas and shooting peaceful protestors.
The far right among us have a distorted idea of the Constitution. To them, every other word is "commie," and the only amendment is the second. They willfully fail to see the looming disaster that is the Trump administration.
Trump denies responsibility for the virus, but interferes uninvited in state concerns, as that makes better video. Meanwhile the right-wing-controlled states have soaring infections and death rates. The lies of the administration regarding tests and death rates is becoming a punch line for nighttime pundits. We need a nationwide plan and action about the virus. Trump is incapable of such leadership.
David Grant
Myrtle Creek
