The United Nations is doing exactly what it was designed to do: become the government of the world. And like an incurable disease, regardless of the medications used, the U.N. disease continues to grow. From the moment it was founded in 1945, through administration after administration, even to the point of borrowing money to do so, the United States kept the United Nations alive.
Despite numerous bills and tens of thousands of letters to Congress supporting those bills to get us out of the U.N., it continues to grow. Documentation, proof, written statements by survivors showing U.N. guilt are either ignored or held up in distain. Like every other bad idea, the United Nations has its defenders. Supported by the deep state and wannabe globalists, it rolls over all opposition as if it didn't exist.
And regardless of what evidence is used to show that the U.N. is a criminal organization it is either outright ignored or made to appear ridiculous. When it is pointed out that the U.N. Charter is not compatible to the U.S. Constitution, certain members of Congress can be counted on to tell us that we don't understand either the Charter or the Constitution.
"With more money it will be able to better fulfill its humanitarian role." When U.N. apologists are shown how the U.N. is encroaching on United States sovereignty, they respond by recommending the Congress adopt regional arrangements like NAFTA or USMCA. And when shown that the U.N. is more renown for rape than peacekeeping, they respond that if the U.N. just had more authority, it would do a better job of peacekeeping.
For good reason, the first day the U.N. General Assembly met, Oct. 24, is memorialized as a Day of Shame.
Henry Stevens
Myrtle Creek
