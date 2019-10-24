By many, including myself, October 24 is known as the “Day of Shame,” otherwise calendared as “United Nations Day,” to recognize its establishment. I will note a few of many reasons that I do not honor the U.N.
While the U.S. Declaration of Independence states that rights are granted by God, the world body of the United Nations grants rights and, by law, can cancel rights.
Every U.N. Secretary-General has been a communist or a socialist. Alger Hiss of the U.S. was the first secretary-general, a communist. The current secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, is a communist.
Article 25 of the U.N. Charter states, “Members of the United Nations agree to accept and carry out the decisions of the (U.N.) Security Council.” This, in effect, would give sovereignty to the U.N., making the U.S. government no longer “of the people, by the people, for the people.”
A goal of the U.N. has always been to disarm citizens. In 1995, the U.N. published, “Our Global Neighborhood,” calling for “the disarming of civilians.”
The U.N. has many times violated Article 2 of its Charter, which states, “Nothing contained in the present Charter shall authorize the United Nations to intervene in matters which are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of any state (nation)” Examples include targeting U.S. law that permits capital punishment, condemning the U.S. Border Patrol for barring illegal immigrants, and urging Puerto Rican independence, although its residents do not want it.
Surely you have heard of the sexual exploitation by the U.N. Peacekeeping Force almost everywhere it goes. In the first quarter of 2018, the U.N. received 70 new allegations of sexual exploitation.
The U.N. is corrupt and dominated by dictators.
Oct. 24 should be remembered for U.N. notoriousness rather than for distinction; for tyranny rather than freedom.
Tim Juett
Roseburg
