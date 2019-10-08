The is in response to an article in the Sept. 29th issue of The News-Review about wealthy trust funders donating money to climate change activists — it was quite amusing.
The article mentions the Gettys, Rockefellers and Kennedys. These folks are several generations from the founders that created the wealth that they enjoy. Much of the money came from the oil industry, in the case of Getty and Rockefellers.
They were born with a silver spoon in their mouth. They have never had a real job in their lives. Make no mistake, they are free to spend their money however they choose. For many climate change activists, this is their new religion.
Basically, they have theirs, so they aren't worried about "the little people." I don't know what the "ideal" temperature is for the earth. I don't think anyone else does either. This is all about more government control.
I am all for using resources wisely but not for destroying the economy. Sorry but I am not buying what you are selling with this climate change scare campaign.
Steven Potter
Roseburg
