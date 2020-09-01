In today's world it seems that people have forgotten common decency. I look at the world and wonder what will become of it,\ when my grandchildren are adults.
I remember growing up and going to the neighbors to help with anything they needed help with. It was expected — it was the neighborly thing to do. My father, who was Native American, taught me to respect all things,: the land, animals that live on it and most of all the people. I think people have forgotten who built this land, and I mean the United States.
Our ancestors, where our rich history comes from and the history that I teach my kids, grandkids and others around me. People need to understand that history is what makes us today. If you wipe it from one's memory, then we are doing a disservice to the next generation. We as a whole are supposed to be living better and stand up for justice, which means believing in the Constitution.
I was taught to respect our President and to pray for him and the decisions that he makes regarding our country. I was taught to respect a higher authority, which in my case means God. I was taught to honor family, respect my elders and to do my level best at anything that I put my hand to and to teach it to the next generation. I was taught to respect the law and those who are in charge.
Now I know today's times are not like yesteryear, and I am not looking through a shaded lens. We are living in a world where there is no empathy, no respect and no love. What will happen to us? Civil War within our own borders.
Glenna Abrao
Roseburg
