My faith in mankind was restored today. I had put my wallet on top of the car after using my debit card while I pumped my gas at the Seven Feathers Gas station in Canyonville.
A few minutes after I got home, a young man rang the doorbell. He looked around 18-20 yrs old. He had brought me my wallet. I didn't have time to know it was missing yet.
There are still good people in the world, good young people at that. Don't anyone ever tell you different. I just wish I had gotten his name.
I am so thankful.
CJ Looker
Canyonville
