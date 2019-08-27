Most readers will have heard of the Vietnam Veteran's Wall; many also of the Korean War and World War II Memorials, all in the nation's capital. Few may know of another one, a wall with more than 8,000 names engraved to remember the men and women who died in our 18 years of war in the Middle East.
It was created by a group of civic-minded Illinois bikers, many of them Vietnam veterans. It is the only one in our nation that commemorates those who died in the various campaigns we fought, and still fight, in that part of the world. Located in Marseilles, Illinois, a struggling town of 5,000 people, it has not been visited by any candidates for president, and not by the current occupant. They all should go and bring the press.
Could we not do better than this? Better still, not be there in the first place.
Robert Allen
Roseburg
