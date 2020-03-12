"Douglas County officials said they will not be releasing any information regarding the (coronavirus-inflicted) person’s age, gender or where they live,” according to KEZI news. “If that information is released, officials said the person is more at risk for harassment, especially because Douglas County consists of smaller towns. Bob Dannenhoffer, the public health officer for Douglas County, said he doesn’t believe it’s necessary for the public to know that information."
Dannehoffer must immediately disclose the town in which coronavirus has arrived in Douglas County. It is appalling that someone entrusted with public health would prevent the public from knowing this critical information.
Knowing where the virus is matters. Say it's Myrtle Creek. The postmaster there deals with everyone in town, as do all our local postmasters, and if they do not take extra precautions, they or the elders who come in can be impacted. It could be life or death for our elders.
Dr. Dannehoffer and any public health official who tried to keep this information secret should be removed from their post immediately. Dannehoffer can then apply for a job with the North Korean Ministry of Health, where keeping public health information from the public is in fact the job. Dr. Dannehoffer can tell Kim Jong Un he already has experience.
Lea Vicek
Elkton
