My wife and I are in our late 90s and aware that a COVID-19 would likely be a death sentence, so we have been housebound since March 14. A few days ago, I had to make a quick trip to a local business. I did so armed with a mask, gloves and hand sanitizer.
I completed my business quickly, and was on my masked way back to my car when I was passed by an unmasked, middle-aged adult. He pointed to my mask and said, "What' the matter, old man, haven't you heard the president say that everything is OK?"
Obviously you can't fix stupid, so I got in my car and drove home.
At home, I was going through my email and came across something that spoke to this vet with a 60% combat-related disability pension. It follows"
"Those of you who think that social distancing and wearing masks to protect the vulnerable and elderly members of our society is violating your 'freedom' and 'rights' are forgetting that many of those same elderly people were forcibly drafted into the military, gave up years of their lives, saw their friends die and suffered irreparable psychological damage to protect your right to bitch about wearing a mask."
Redge Ranyard
Roseburg
