In response to a letter published in The News-Review on Nov. 28:
I am a Democrat. I might be your neighbor, maybe a friend or acquaintance, possibly even a member of your family or your church. I assume that you would describe yourself as Christian, though it is difficult to see any of the teachings of Christ in your letter.
I suspect that you may have been hanging out in some of the seedier corners of the internet, or watching and listening to some very sketchy broadcasts.
I don’t hate you. I believe that you and I fundamentally want the same things for ourselves and our loved ones. A secure future. A healthy life. The opportunity to pursue our dreams. We have more in common than you think. We may disagree on the best way to move towards those aspirations and that’s where our opportunities lie.
Those are the conversations that we should be having rather than indulging in bilious outbursts. I truly hope you can find a path to peace and harmony.
Billie Spell
Roseburg
