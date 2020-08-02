The United States is in peril of becoming a socialist republic. The November election will confirm or disavow this.
A course of action as it relates to friends, family and acquaintances:
Remain steadfast to your principles.
Do not reach out to wrong-headed persons or establishments that vote for and promote Democratic politicians and policies. Democrats have brought lawlessness, murder, anarchy and misery to every city and state where they govern. This is a proven fact.
The people who have put them in power should feel shame.
Ally with supporters of the Bill of Rights and a Constitutional form of government. Revere your God and country. The survival of America will be the reward.
Sherman Talbot
Elkton
