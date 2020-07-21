I refuse to be broken
by those who are fools.
In their carnival uniforms,
making up rules.
Instead, I'll be a ripple
to echo in your mind,
pointing toward creator,
where truth you'll always find.
Remember, you are spirit.
Remember, we are one.
Remember, this reality
has work needing to be done.
We make the difference.
We know there's a choice.
We make a difference.
Please raise your voice.
Instead of our obedience
mass marketing the masses,
crafting our subservience,
put on objecting glasses.
Look up all the patents
for TV and mind control.
Know that they are after
your essence and your soul.
Remember, you are spirit.
Remember, we are one.
Remember, this reality
has work needing to be done.
Work needing to be done.
Karen Quinn-Tostado
Idleyld Park
