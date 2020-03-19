I have been out of Oregon for 50 years or so and when I came back, places that I had known had become, like the Rust Belt, a shamble of destitution, bigotry, ignorance and lies. Other places, mainly the urban counties and Deschutes, had become more livable and culturally alive.
So what happened?
In the early 1960s my father, who owned a small electronics business in Eugene, was hired by Will Gonyea and Jay Pritzger to be the prime contractor for veneer plants, built in Reedsport, but to be constructed in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Northern Mexico, Yucatan and the Philippines. Gonyea and Pritzger were not alone in moving the plywood industry out of Oregon, for all the major timber companies did the same thing.
A Professor at the University of Wisconsin, Armin Elmendorf, who was an expert in plywood, worked on aligning the cellular structure of wood is such a manner that glued sheets could be manufactured from scraps of wood, eliminating for the most part the need for veneer plywood. Even in Roseburg if one now goes to buy sheets of structural sheathing, one will find that all is manufactured in Canada even by Louisiana Pacific.
The manufacture of structural beams, joists and the like followed a similar pattern with the engineering and science making products that replaced the old sawn lumber.
Many in the 1960s were prescient enough to realize the days of easy money in the Oregon lumber industry were numbered and, as my father counseled me and others, the only way out of this prognosis at that time was education. He also lectured on the sad history of the Weyerhaeuser Corporation and their denuding of the Midwest for an easy dollar before moving on to Tacoma.
Recently I purchased Simpson two panel solid shaker style Douglas Fir doors. Simpson Timber was an established Northwest Lumber Company, but stamped on the bottom of the doors was "MADE IN CHINA."
The only hope for Oregon is the protection of the natural environment.
Chuck Desler
Roseburg
