While sitting here in quarantine

I fail the need to look pristine

Wearing clothes for three days straight

Oh what the heck, let's make that eight.

As “Q” time just goes on and on

Long time I've been to hair salon

Scissors in hand, Oh do I dare?

In desperation cut my own hair?

Snip here and there with steady hand

This new look will be just grand.

Oops. Little shorter on the right

Across again to even it slight.

Now I've done it. Too much on left

I'm trying to feel not so bereft.

Another cross — can't look a slob

There, I'll call it “Quarantine Bob”!

But why stop there? I look about

The man I'm with — a beard so stout

It's been a while I've seen his chin

Convince him now to show face skin

My oh my, we're quite a pair

No beard, no 'stash, and new bobbed hair.

We're in new fashion, me and my beau

Now where's that dog? Come here Fido.

Deborah Barbre

Idleyld Park

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.