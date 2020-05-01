While sitting here in quarantine
I fail the need to look pristine
Wearing clothes for three days straight
Oh what the heck, let's make that eight.
As “Q” time just goes on and on
Long time I've been to hair salon
Scissors in hand, Oh do I dare?
In desperation cut my own hair?
Snip here and there with steady hand
This new look will be just grand.
Oops. Little shorter on the right
Across again to even it slight.
Now I've done it. Too much on left
I'm trying to feel not so bereft.
Another cross — can't look a slob
There, I'll call it “Quarantine Bob”!
But why stop there? I look about
The man I'm with — a beard so stout
It's been a while I've seen his chin
Convince him now to show face skin
My oh my, we're quite a pair
No beard, no 'stash, and new bobbed hair.
We're in new fashion, me and my beau
Now where's that dog? Come here Fido.
Deborah Barbre
Idleyld Park
