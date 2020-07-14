So, OK, let me understand this.
2018 CDC mortality stats — The newest I could find, I would postulate the numbers are higher in 2020.
The death rate stats for Oregon are:
- Cancer: 8,158
- Heart disease: 6,820
- Accidents: 2,075
- Strokes: 2,024
- Chronic lower respiratory disease: 1,919
- Alzheimer's disease: 1,868
- Diabetes: 1,224
- Suicide: 844
- Chronic liver disease: 699
- Hypertension: 607
- Flu/pneumonia: 573
- Drug overdoses: 547 (2019- 607 were predicted!)
COVID-19 as of July 10:
Total State numbers:
- 286,197 tested
- 11,454 positive (4% of tested)
- 1,125 hospitalized
- 232 deaths (2% fatality rate)
- Total Population of Oregon: 4.218 million
We are ruining businesses, debating whether our schools should open and re-breathing our own air (creating other health issues in future.) For what?
Many of our deaths are preventable with weight-loss and cessation of smoking: Heart disease, hypertension, strokes, cancers, respiratory diseases and diabetes. (Yes, I realize some people have these diseases and weren't preventable. My heart breaks for you.)
What about the drug overdoses? They are actually "predicted." Nationwide in 2019, there were 69,419 drug overdoses. (71,000 were predicted. Good job??)
Our suicide rate is 844? Absolutely shameful. Where is mental health support?
COVID-19 deaths: 232. (My deepest sympathies to those who have lost someone.)
We are floundering. Every day we are inundated by COVID-19 rhetoric. Stop it. Get on with life. Let's join together and say, "Enough." Let's take care of the preventable causes of death.
A flu-type virus will always be out there. It has been 7 months since the pandemic began. The numbers just aren't there. Look for yourselves. Do your homework. To those whom are offended by science, put some dirt on it and take a lap. Stop letting the "news" influence your thinking.
K.R. Lee
Roseburg
(1) comment
Currently, Oregon's 7-day rolling average for positive test cases is 6.58% and rapidly increasing. It appears you think Oregon is an anomaly, an island immune from the ravages already witnessed by New York's 32,000 deaths. It also appears you and many Oregonians who feel as you do may actually be getting your wish and the horrible consequences that may come with it.
I suggest you read the early March letters to the editors of New York medias that closely resemble your letter, suggesting coronavirus is a hoax, a nonissue. Contrast that with today's letters to the New York medias calling for the heads of local politicians who acted slow to act save lives.
Its all a matter of perspective and the willingness to learn from other's mistakes. Darwinism at its best and worst.
