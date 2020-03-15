A couple more things I have learned about fighting any type of virus:
Change hand towels daily, more often if someone in the house is sick.
Fill a spray bottle half full with white vinegar, and fill it the rest of the way with water, Use this and a fresh rag to wipe door knobs, flush handles, faucet handles, refrigerator door handles, and any other places people touch often. Hope this helps.
Jen Burchell
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.