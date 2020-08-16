Many people have asked me how I have drastically reduced my power bill. For one, I refused a smart meter and still have an analog meter. Most people I've spoken to who have smart meters tell me their power bills have gone up and they aren't using any more electricity then before it was installed.
I have access to a meter that measures radiation electrical magnetic frequencies and dirty electricity, such as sine waves. I tested everything plugged in, on and off. I was surprised to find a lamp that has been plugged in for years emitting high levels in all three.
I turn off breakers while I sleep and when I'm not home as well as others I'm not using everyday. I removed all wireless devices that are powered by a router and went back to the superior connection of hardwired with ethernet cables. I haven't had satellite or cable in years, and do not miss the constant barrage of corporate ads at all.
Lots of people leave their televisions on all day. I sleep with our circadian rhythm, up at light and to bed at dark. I rarely need lights after dark. I turned my furnace completely off last spring.
Now Pacific Power wants to check the analog meter for accuracy, since I no longer send them the money I had been wasting every month. I will continue to reduce my dependency on the powers that be and save a lot of money doing so.
Susan Boyce
Myrtle Creek
