May I have your attention, please: This is for all of you out there who believe you are immune to the current virus. You may be superhuman, or whatever, but the rest of us are just plain old human.
We are prone to getting the germs you are spreading by not wearing your mask. We in Douglas County have been extremely blessed to not have been completely overcome by the virus. And so far, no deaths. You can help with keeping those statistics.
I personally have had a fantastic 85 years. But i have this problem.
In my family, I have eight members who are in the medical field. I worry about them, and the possibility they may someday have to come in contact with you. They are young, have families, and are involved in improving this world and their local communities. I need them, and so does the world.
You and your obstinance in not wearing a mask and maintaining the proper distance are the only thing standing in their way of accomplishing their goals. And who knows, you may even save the life of one of your loved ones.
By the way, you are not that good looking. So wear your mask and stay away.
Jon White
Sutherlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.