I usually do not get involved with Douglas Electric Board elections, but I do think think that this local election has greater relevance than usual. The challenges to energy production and delivery are growing and, along with them, potential opportunities for innovation with a look to sustainability.
Tom Wing is running for District 5. He is opposed by Bill Jackson and Chad Mast.
This position on the Douglas Electric Board is non-partisan and although I don’t know Tom’s political affiliations, I have been impressed with his level-headed considerations on many questions of civic responsibility. Tom has neither an axe to grind with Douglas Electric Cooperative nor is he overly ambitious. I am always a little wary of someone who runs for elections out of personal ambition, because any even-handed decisions may be compromised by that agenda. Tom is very bright, conscientious and a capable contender for the position. Most importantly, I know Tom is wanting to serve our community and all of our citizenry in this capacity.
Suzi Armstrong is running for District 3. She is opposed by the incumbent, Larry Shipley. Rotation of leadership is critical to the health and vibrancy of any organization and Larry has been on the board for 17 years. Suzi is a bright, intelligent and progressive thinker who will serve us well as a board member. Please consider voting for both Tom Wing District 5 and Suzy Armstrong District 3 for Douglas Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.
Susan Applegate
Yoncalla
