Tom Wing will make a great addition to the Douglas Electric Cooperative Board of Directors.
Tom and his wife, Leslye, have become known to me in the past several years. I understand them both to be honest and of strong mental acumen. Tom's strong business background and his commitment to our community will stand the co-op's board of directors in good stead.
This community needs good leaders, and it needs leaders who take a view of helping all our citizens. Mr. Wing is a good bet on these and other accounts.
John Aschim
Oakland
