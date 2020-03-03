It is with great pleasure that I write this letter recommending Tom Wing for the board of director position for District 5 of the Douglas Electric Cooperative.
Knowing Tom for over a decade gives me first-hand knowledge of his character and motivations. His goal in running for this position is to give back to the community he lives in by volunteering his time performing a necessary and vital task for local residents. A dedicated and reliable individual, Tom is an excellent choice for this elected position.
As an elected board member of the North Douglas Library District, I am well acquainted with the hard work required from volunteer elected officials. Tom is aware of the time commitment and steep learning curve awaiting him once elected. Being retired, he has the available time necessary for this position. Tom is never one to shy away from hard work and is the first to volunteer when help is needed. He can often be seen cleaning up Elkhead Road in all kinds of weather, even when the only other volunteer to show up for the work party is his wife.
One of the most important traits that Tom will bring to this position is his fiscal responsibility. As a business owner, Tom has experience in the budgeting process, balancing books, and keeping a business profitable. He understands the importance of maintaining a healthy financial outlook and the dangers of too much debt. Tom’s expertise from his professional experiences will be invaluable to Douglas Electric Cooperative.
Finally, the word that I believe describes Tom best is integrity. If you are hoping to elect an honest person with strong principles, look no farther — elect Tom Wing for District 5 Douglas Electric Cooperative.
Valarie Johns
Drain
