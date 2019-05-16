The Paradise, California "Camp Fire" that destroyed my house and town moved 50 mph. I only got my dog and cat out, nothing else.
Probably, you've seen the videos of that fire. They are unimaginable to you but not me, because I can convey the panic, fear, the smell and taste of the toxic smoke that caused daylight to become midnight.
I can reveal how your life stops when fire destroys everything, including the documents you'll need to rebuild your life six months later. I can tell you about the mementos, family photos, sentimental items and explain to you the gravity of the weight of everything meaningful — lost.
You can't begin to wonder how you might face death inside your car because of raging fire on both sides. You can't know the terror of your pets trying to escape because fire is closing in. And, you have never evacuated your house to a shelter without an idea of where your family is as the TV news reports increasing deaths.
When you need your cell most it didn't work, and without family communication anxiety increases.
You can't imagine trying to do taxes without pervious years information or the complete mental overload that paralyzes every day choices when no choices exist. Routine becomes survival thanks only to the Red Cross/Salvation Army just for food and gloves to keep your hands warm — that became a blessing.
You don't have to though. You must create a family plan for such an event. You need to secure documents, photos and irreplaceable things today because tomorrow is too late, and this is what I can tell you! Get ready, be smart.
Or you can turn the page because it won't happen here. But, what if I could choose over? What would I do over?
Wayne Medley
Sutherlin
