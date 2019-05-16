The recently reported bug out of the Oregon Senate Republicans was a last-ditch effort to slow down the democratic freight train. The Republicans are now back in Salem.
The trade off is the Democrats will drop their gun grab package in return for a vote on a bill that will impose massive taxes on small business gross income over $1 million, which in some cases will exceed their profits. So while the Democrats are putting more rocks into our economic rucksack, we at least get to dodge their gun grab for the time being.
This is what makes them grin, like when Gov. Kate Brown told the Wyoming governor to take a hike when he wanted to transport Wyoming coal to Oregon ports. You know, lets kill jobs because the environmental sky is falling.
I remember Wayne Morse. He must be rolling over in his grave at what the Democratic Party has become.
Mike Heath
Myrtle Creek
