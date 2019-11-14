Whether you are a supporter of President Trump or not a fan, you might find the following data interesting.
In the latest Rasmussen "Total Approval Poll," Trump leads Barack Obama 49%-45%, matching comparable dates — Nov. 9 — three years after their respective elections.
When one looks at the most recent data, from Nov. 6, Rasmussen's "Strongly Approve-Strongly Disapprove Index," Trump currently stands at -5%, 37%-42%, and Obama stood at -17%, 25%-42%, on the comparable date three years into his first term.
As these numbers do not support the politically correct narrative, I doubt that most of you have heard them from your usual news providers.
Roger Shaffer
Canyonville
