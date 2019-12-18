The U.S. House of Representatives has decided to impeach President Trump. According to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, they have been working on this process since the day of his inauguration.
After over two years of putting him and his family under the microscope they have concluded that he has: 1. committed "abuse of power" by soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 election and 2. "obstruction of Congress." In my opinion, he could charge the democrats with obstruction of the president.
That charge was based on the fact that he ignored a subpoena to appear at their dog and pony show. Their sad expressions and remorseful speeches about having to do this to protect the Constitution and the American citizens was worthy of an Academy Award. The real reason they want to impeach Trump is that they are terrified that he will beat any Democrat that they nominate.
Another reason is that they want him out is because of his job performance. He has actually tried to keep his campaign promises in spite of the fact that they have obstructed him in every way possible. He has provided jobs, brought manufacturing back to the U.S., tried to stop the flow of illegal drugs and immigrants across our Southern border, and many other good things. Just imagine how much more he could have accomplished without the Democrats blocking him. He is the only candidate that can ensure that we won't become a cesspool like Venezuela.
The politicians and the military there are thriving, and the ordinary citizens are starving. The free college, Medicare for All, etc. won't be funded by the blue party. Another burden for us taxpayers. Have you noticed how easy it is to spend other people's money? Socialism doesn't work.
Please re-elect Donald Trump. God bless the U.S.A.
Norman Neal
Roseburg
