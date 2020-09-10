I am not a veteran or an active service member, so perhaps my opinion about Trump’s attitude toward those who have or are currently serving, and toward those who were killed in battle, will be ignored by those who have served.
From the editor-in-chief of The Atlantic (and confirmed by a senior Defense Department official), writing about Trump's visit to France in commemoration of World War I centennial:
"Trump rejected the idea of the visit to Aisne-Marne American Cemetery near Paris in 2018 because he feared his hair would become disheveled in the rain, and because he did not believe it important to honor American war dead, according to four people with firsthand knowledge of the discussion that day. In a conversation with senior staff members on the morning of the scheduled visit, Trump said, 'Why should I go to that cemetery? It’s filled with losers.' In a separate conversation on the same trip, Trump referred to the more than 1,800 marines who lost their lives at Belleau Wood as 'fuckers' for getting killed."
Douglas County residents always and in many ways honor service members, veterans and their families, an ideal that I share. It is more than a shame that the commander in chief, who dodged the draft five times because of his bone spurs, does not.
Pat Sherman
Roseburg
Quit smoking that garbage and get a haircut. It is the Left that hates the military, not the Right. Quit projecting!
