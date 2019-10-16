Trump does it again. His huge brain has come up with yet another way to shock the electorate. First he decreed that all the foreign patients in this country for life-saving treatment must return home; essentially a death sentence. Wiser heads finally prevailed, and this edict was rescinded. Now, without any consultation or warning. Trump has pulled our forces in Syria back from their positions buffering the Turks from attacking our Kurdish allies, inviting their slaughter.
What a signal this sends to anyone trying to depend on our word. We are inviting total chaos in the area. The thousands of ISIS fighters held by the Kurds will be turned loose to regroup. Russia is invited to play. There will be thousands more refugees from the area and thousands more deaths. All this follows the famous phone call baldly asking an ally to interfere in his reelection. Donald Trump is proving yet again that he is incompetent in the strategic thinking department, and his "gut" is entirely self-serving.
He seems to be tottering closer to the edge of rational thinking and is becoming more unhinged as impeachment grows more popular. It is inevitable that opinion will swing over to outright condemnation and his right-wing apologists will be faced with a choice.
David Grant
Myrtle Creek
