Even if you love Trump's style, his un-politic behavior and blatant contempt for government, you have to look at how his leadership has made global climate change worse, like the rollback of automobile fuel efficiency standards, resulting in more carbon spewing into the atmosphere.
Even if you believe everything he says and does to refute global warming is occurring, do you not notice the hotter, drier climate? The severe storms? These fires, this drought, these high winds, the snow storm of 2019 — all of this is due to climate change.
I want a leader who can accept reality rather than continually deny it. Trump's mentality is all wrapped up in winners versus losers. The winners’ greed continually relies on the resources we all should be sustaining, not draining. Frack and drill, gas and oil, pipelines and coal, and do it on public lands at public expense. Roll back environmental regulations to assist in the taking, releasing more carbon into the atmosphere. Pull the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement, cancel the NSC Pandemic Response Team, claim windmills cause cancer.
Can you imagine any potential for a green energy economy? He cannot. You may adore this man, but he is not the peoples' leader. Make America sane again, and vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.
Susan Applegate
Yoncalla
