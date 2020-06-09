Having watched what has happened this week with our unlawful president, I believe the American people better wake up. He keeps tweeting law and order, But laws do not apply to him.
He has Bill Barr allowing him to do anything he wants. Having the military to confront legal protesters is just the beginning. His appointed generals don't stand up to him. The Republican Congress don't stand up to him. Even when they know he has overstepped his authority, they may mutter something, but always give him a pass.
He has seen he can get away with anything, with no repercussions. I think he has set the table that if he loses the election, he has no intention of leaving. He has shown that the military will back him and the police. I believe we should all be scared.
David Thomas
Roseburg
