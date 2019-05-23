Whether you voted for Trump or not, he has committed illegal acts.
He has obstructed justice, which was revealed in the Mueller Report. He is fighting the full unredacted report being made available to the congressional oversight committees or that Mueller testify before Congress. He doesn't want us to know of the hostile interference by Russia in our 2016 election that got him into office.
“No collusion,” he states, yet Russia, it has been shown, helped Trump get elected, and he welcomed their help. Leaks from Russian hacking into the Democratic National Committee were weaponized and disseminated from the Trump campaign to the public.
Russians attacked actual voting machines systems, which is part of an ongoing investigation, and yet congressional Republicans surrounding Trump are protecting him for one reason only — they're clinging to power. Our nation was made by people who wanted to do away with absolute power resting in the head of state — the king.
His attacks on our nation's institutions and international agreements have left us vulnerable and despised. He pulled us out of the Paris Agreement, which aims to reduce global warming; he pulled us out of the agreement with Iran on nuclear development and is now positioning us for starting a war with Iran; he has refused joining nearly every country in the world in a legally binding framework to reduce plastic pollution; he has weakened our environmental regulations to the point we are seeing a rise in health problems due to contaminated air; and he has locked up children in pens, away from their families, many without a trace for reuniting them. Over 2,000 children remain in prison camps.
He and Mike Pence talk about praying to God, but it must be another kind of God. Would Jesus have done these things?
Susan Applegate
Yoncalla
