I think most Americans would agree that it is the responsibility of our national government to solve national problems. Right now we have three urgent national problems — a pandemic, an economic crisis and a racial injustice crisis.
For months, the news headlines have been dire, the statistics shocking and the mounting concern of experts alarming. But the White House response has been inadequate. Although thousands of Americans continue to die by the day, the president has prematurely declared success in combating COVID-19.
Millions of Americans have lost their jobs and thousands of farmers and small business owners have gone bankrupt, but Republicans refuse to supply sufficient government aid to stave off a depression. Meanwhile, Trump crows about the soaring stock market as if average Americans have fat investment portfolios to tide them over through hard times.
New stories of unarmed black men being killed by police emerge almost weekly and Black Lives Matter protests continue across the country. The president has tried to rebrand this racial injustice crisis as a law-and-order issue and has characterized the average Americans participating in the BLM movement as “thugs” and “anarchists.”
These government failures are affecting all of us. Americans are hurting and afraid. But instead of working to solve these crises, Trump ignores them, attempts to hide their severity, or actively exacerbates them. He redirects blame onto China, Democrats, protesters, or even the victims of violence themselves. Bizarrely, he and his allies have even tried to blame Joe Biden for the current chaos under his administration.
President Trump is looking out only for his reelection, not for the good of America. Republicans are minimizing the pandemic, abandoning those in economic distress, and stoking violence to improve their chances for reelection. Another four years of this administration would only bring us more chaos
Vote Biden.
Susan Escobar
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.