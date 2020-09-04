Todd Vaughn just him my last nerve. He's a know-it-all kind of guy who believes in plantation forests and aerial spraying over open sources of water that causes cancer. I'm so happy to learn that, just like Trump, he tends to bend the truth to some extent.
Stating that there is a new Democratic-Marxist Party and yes, you better believe we should all beware of Trump — the biggest liar and deceiver of the truth on planet Earth. Then you state mainstream media is the party of propaganda, contrived deception and intentional misinformation.
You are talking about Trump when you say that and the Republican Party made a huge mistake choosing him. Yes, Democratic cities blame Trump, who has been in charge for the last four years. It's Republican voters who are fleeing from the all-inclusive far-right wing evangelical fundamentalist cult, wearing their red Trump hats — the mark of the beast.
Then you twist the words of the Buffalo Springfield song, "For What It's Worth," written in 1967-68. What about Neil Young's song, "Ohio," from the Kent State Massacre in 1970?
"Tin soldiers and Nixon coming/We're finally on our own/This summer I hear the drumming/Four dead in Ohio."
Eleven students wounded by Troop G of the Ohio National Guard.
"Gotta get down to it/Soldiers are cutting us down/Should have been done long ago/ One of you knew her and found her dead on the ground/How could you run when you know."
Who are you going to criticize next? Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Pete Segar, Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Joanie Mitchell, James Taylor, Carol King, Judy Collins, Richie Havens, Simon & Garfunkel, Jackson Brown?
Biden knows how to heal this country and stretch out an olive branch across the aisle. Go Biden.
Gretchen Head
Myrtle Creek
(3) comments
I am amazed that the News Review uploaded this trash. This person is obviously delusional and in serious need of medication! As a Constitutional Conservative Trump is much more than I could've hoped for. His strong pro-life stance is refreshing. He is an absolute patriot, loves law enforcement and the military and wants to make sure we stay a sovereign nation through having a strong border.
The reason the writer and so many of her ilk are unhinged about this president is because they hate America. They say they love it, but they only "love" what they want it to be under an insane Liberal utopia. The Left hates God and have been hyper focused on having him erased from society. They hate the nuclear family as seen in their relentless attack on manhood and anything masculine. And, their drive to usurp parental responsibility through government overreach. This person is sick and is obviously twisted by the mental illness known as Liberalism. Their opinion should be not only disregarded by us, they should be exposed for their utter hate of the American way of life.
What???[thumbdown]
Did you seriously say President Trump loves law enforcement and the military? You mush have not seen recent headlines about Trumps quote that "Americans who died in war are 'losers' and 'suckers.'" He called John McCain a "loser" for being a prisoner of war.
Why don't you ask the folks in the military how loved they feel.
