I find myself on Trump's mailing list. Just lucky, I guess.
I have formed an opinion of the campaign that is not flattering. The campaign is run like a third-grade secret club. The special deals, the signed hats, the platinum cards, the special meetings with the Donald, sprinkled with the requisite kindergarten name-calling. All to appeal to those who want to feel special. There is room for replies, but no one reads them. They are interested only in the cash.
I wrote scathing replies that called Trump a liar; a wannabe dictator; and a self-aggrandizing, amoral crook, and I am still in good standing.
For those Trump supporters who believe they are special, I hate to crush your dreams. Trump is floating in a bubble of self-delusion and self-denial. His cruel tampering with the U.S. Postal Service in an attempt to rig the vote is an escalating cascade of egregious actions and is shameful and despicable.
We in Oregon know the truth about vote-by-mail elections. Trump knows he is badly behind and is a likely candidate for a trial if he is defeated, hence the flailing attempt to remain in office by the bold trampling on the post office to shut down vote-by-mail.
His bleating about voter fraud is a time-worn tactic of the right. Actual cases of voter fraud are minuscule in number and mostly perpetrated by the right. Trump's voter fraud commission was quietly disbanded with no action.
We must see this gutting and refusal to fund the post office as what it is- a leap toward a fascist state, with Trump joining his buddies Putin, Erdowan and Kim.
David Grant
Myrtle Creek
(1) comment
President Trump months ago resigned himself that he will likely lose a fair election. Trump realizes he MUST WIN the next election or face multiple charges tied to Michael Cohen allegations and tax fraud when his tax financials will finally be made public.
President Trump has pushed himself into a corner of his own making. With public support dwindling, he has no choice but to cheat his way to gain another four years as president or risk spending his remaining days in prison, twitter free.
Hobbling the Post Office is just the beginning. He has an entire staff committed to cheating their way to another four year term. Watch for election cheating actions to get even wilder. The White House reality show will generate movies and books for years.
