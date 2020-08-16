At his inauguration, Mr. Trump stated: "I will never lie to you."
With over 2,000 lies, including to not touch Social Security or Medicare, that ship has sailed.
I am in agreement with Mr. Yetter's letter, in reference to President Trump's unabashed attempt to defund these programs by eliminating the payroll tax. This has been his dream for quite some time. This would benefit companies and rich, much more than the average blue collar worker.
His tax cuts have befitted the rich far more than anyone else. The deficit has soared since long before COVID-19. All the tax savings were supposed to pay for themselves, with more jobs and business expansions. Where are these?
Now President Trump wants to eliminate capitol gains taxes, another benefit for the rich. Why blue collar workers rally around this president is beyond me. Most of his policies do not benefit the working class. He is trying to eliminate the Affordable Care Act. Replacing it would be so easy, he said. Four years later, still nothing.
The "Do Nothing Republicans" had a chance to reign in the president, but over and over have done nothing. Now he has outright said to not fund the post office so mail in voting everywhere cannot happen. His henchman at the USPS is now taking out sorting machines to slow things down even more.
He wants to block mail-in voting any way he can. Republicans have shown they will cheat at every opportunity to win. Slow the mail, eliminate voting days and precincts, redraw voting districts — win at all costs. Anything goes.
Lies and cheat, it does not matter, just win for the dictator.
David Thomas
Roseburg
