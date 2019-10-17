A letter published in The News-Review on Sunday under the headline "Vote for Trump for our children's future" states a high degree of alarm for our nation, but has its reasoning backwards, based on false premise.
All of us, all of us who care about this nation, have every right to be alarmed. The reasons for this are far more real and far more gritty and dirty than what the writer states. We are living in a time when true things are being ignored, dismissed.
For close to 40 years, we have had national leadership that's attempted to marginalize and undercut all of us who work for our living.
Our current president resents true things. He leads by appealing to prejudices and passions. He hates strangers and foreigners, and he hates women, sneers at them. He lies when the truth would better serve his purpose, regularly. He is spectacularly unfit for office. Unlike Richard Nixon, he is not a loyal American.
Lamentably, his incumbency has now defined what it means to be a Republican, and what the Republican Party stands for. This is what all Americans should be alarmed about. This is truth, and it is utterly alarming.
John Aschim
Oakland
